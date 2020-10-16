Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre added to NSHA's online appointment booking service

Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre is among five Nova Scotia Health sites added to its online appointment booking service on Friday.

Patients can now make an appointment for blood collection at the site online, as well as at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital, Western King's Memorial Health Centre, Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

Additional locations for blood collection and x-ray appointments will be added to the online appointment booking service over the coming weeks and months.

Public Health says patients without internet access will continue to be able to make blood collection or X-ray appointments by phone.