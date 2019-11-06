Dal AC runner Thornell named ACAA Male Athlete of the Week

Kieran Thornell of the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus has been named the ACAA Male Athlete of the Week.

The honour comes on the heels of the third-year student winning the ACAA Cross Country Running Championship hosted by Holland College on Saturday.

Thornell was 1:29 ahead of the 2nd place runner, and was the only male athlete to complete the eight kilometre event in under 30 minutes.

He led the Dal AC squad to a second place finish overall.