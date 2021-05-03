Dartmouth man arrested for impaired driving, assault with a weapon last week

A 51-year old Dartmouth man is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, after he allegedly struck a man with his vehicle in Lower Sackville last Thursday.

Officers responded around 6:10 p.m. to a dangerous driving complaint on Brooks Street, and learned the car had also struck a man, who did not appear injured.

Police say they found the suspect vehicle on Old Sackville Road and the driver, who showed signs of impairment, was arrested and brought to detachment where it was determined he was impaired by drugs.

RCMP say the vehicle was seized and the driver is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous driving, as well as a charge of driving while licence revoked under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court in June.