Dartmouth man charged after stabbing incident in Cow Bay

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a report of a stabbing in Cow Bay.

Police responded to the scene on Cow Bay Road around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the victim, a 31-year-old man from Dartmouth, outside a residence with a stab wound to his arm and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Eric Roger Latham, was located in the woods nearby and arrested.

He's charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The RCMP say Latham was remanded into custody, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.