Dartmouth man charged following a series of thefts in New Minas

A 57-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged in relation to a number of thefts from businesses in New Minas.

Police responded to shoplifting incidents on February 10th and 17th at the same business where a welder was stolen each time.

The RCMP say a substantial amount of tools were stolen from a second business on February 19th and then again on February 24th.

Video surveillance showed the suspect driving a white Chevrolet Impala, and an employee obtained photos of the licence plate after the second incident at that location.

The vehicle was located that afternoon and sped away from police before being located a short time later abandoned on Old Cemetery Rd.

Dennis Cecil Francis Johnson was arrested a short distance from the vehicle on Highway 101.

He faces five counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The RCMP say that Johnson is in custody for parole violation and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 13th.