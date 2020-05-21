Dartmouth man charged with stunting for a second time

The 25-year-old man from Dartmouth has been charged with stunting in Hants County.

Windsor District RCMP say an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 118 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on Highway 215, with pedestrians in the area.

After the vehicle stop, RCMP say the driver told the officer that he had recently been charged with stunting and showed the officer the ticket.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for a second offence of stunting in Nova Scotia is $5,872.50.

He is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on July 24th.