Dartmouth man facing child pornography offences

Halifax Regional Police say a Dartmouth man is facing child pornography charges after a search of a Dartmouth residence last Wednesday.

Officers searched the home after investigators received information that a person from Halifax had been downloading explicit images of children.

Police say a number of electronic devices were seized and a 38-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested at the residence.

He has been charged with distributing and possessing child pornography and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.