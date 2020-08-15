Dartmouth, N.S., shooting incident prompts hospital lockdown

Dartmouth General Hospital was locked down Friday night after a man arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a report of possible gunshots being fired in the 500 block of Portland Street, in Dartmouth, N.S., at 9:00 p.m.

They say the investigating officers soon confirmed that a shooting had taken place.

Police say at 9:30 p.m. Dartmouth General reported a 33-year-old man had arrived with non life-threatening gunshots wounds, and the hospital was locked down as a precaution. Hospital officials said the lockdown was lifted after about two hours.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Police, meanwhile, are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.