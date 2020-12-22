Dartmouth pair arrested Tuesday in drug trafficking investigation

A 44-year old man and a 37-year old woman from Dartmouth have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say officers attempted to arrest the man around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday as he was returning to his vehicle in a parking lot off Damascus Road in Bedford, but he fled on foot and was arrested shortly after.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested nearby,

The RCMP say a home in Dartmouth was searched following the arrests, but no further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.