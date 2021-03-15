Dartmouth store owner robbed and assaulted by three armed, masked men Friday night
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after an alleged armed robbery in Dartmouth Friday night that left a business owner injured.
The 65-year-old man told police three men, wearing masks, had a firearm when they entered the store on Portland Street shortly after 9 p.m.
The suspects made off with cash and property.
Police say the business owner was assaulted and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspects fled the store, and the incident remains under investigation.