Dartmouth woman facing assault, impaired driving charges after biting an RCMP officer

A 35-year old Dartmouth woman is facing charges that include assaulting a police officer after she bit an RCMP officer's finger on Saturday.

Officers responded around 6:18 p.m. to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 118 near Burnside Drive in Dartmouth and the driver failed a roadside screening device.

Police say the driver became agitated and exited the vehicle after being told she was being taken for extra screening and could call someone to be with the children in the vehicle

RCMP say she put an unknown object in her mouth, ignored commands to identify it or spit it out, and bit onto the officer's finger when he tried to remove it, causing the officer to use physical force to free his finger and the item.

Further testing confirmed the woman was over the legal limit and she is due in court in April to face charges including assaulting a police officer.