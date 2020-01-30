Dates set for 're-fitness trial' for man accused of Fredericton murders

Jury selection will begin March 16 for what a judge is calling a "re-fitness trial" for a man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton.

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, outside an apartment complex on August 10th, 2018.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder.

Robichaud and Wright were killed as they loaded their car for a trip, and the officers were shot as they responded to the scene.

An earlier jury found Raymond unfit for trial in October, leading to a 60-day treatment period that included him receiving anti-psychotic medication.

Psychiatrists have since given the opinion that he is fit following treatment, meaning he understands the charges and can communicate with his lawyer.