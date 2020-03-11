Dave Ritcey elected in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River

Voters in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook Salmon River have elected Progressive Conservative Dave Ritcey as MLA.

Ritcey received 2,922 votes in Tuesday's by-election -- more than twice as many as his closest rival, Allan Kennedy of the Liberals.

New Democrat Kathleen Kevany placed third; Ivan Drouin of the Green Party came in fourth; and Matthew Rushton of the Altantica Party placed fifth.

The voter turnout rate was 35.72%.

Tuesday's by-election was held to fill the seat vacated by Lenore Zann last September, when she moved from provincial politics to federal.

A by-election was also held in the provincial riding of Cape Breton Centre.

Kendra Coombes, a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor, retained Cape Breton Centre for the New Democrats, besting Liberal Dave Wilton.

The results leave the governing Liberals with a slim majority in the 51-seat legislature with 26 seats, while the Progressive Conservatives move to 18, the NDP to 5, and there are two Independents.

(Source: Elections Nova Scotia)