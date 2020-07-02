Dave Wilson passes away at age 91

Dave Wilson, a giant in local business and the community, passed away Monday at the age of 91.

Born and raised in Truro, he steered the family business, Wilson Fuel Co. Limited, away from coal and focused on supplying fuel oil.

The decision helped solidify the company now known as Wilson Fuels as the largest independent retailer of home heating fuel and gasoline in Atlantic Canada.

As a 20-year-old, Wilson struck out on his own to establish Kerr Controls Limited, now a leading wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) materials for residential and commercial markets which is headquartered in Truro.

An avid skier, he created Dave Wilson’s Ski Shop and later, as owner of Ski Wentworth, he transformed the ski area from a club to an outdoor enterprise.

Wilson served on numerous community boards, including the Colchester YMCA and King’s-Edgehill School, as well as industry boards such as the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, Nova Scotia Ski Areas Association, and Central Nova Tourism Association.

He was awarded the Canadian Commemorative Medal for outstanding community service and has been recognized countless times for his contributions to business and community.

They include being inducted into the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame in 2008 with his late brother Peter, co-recipient of the Red Cross Nova Scotia Humanitarian Award with Rose Wilson, Ernst & Young Atlantic Canada Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009, the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, Colchester Sport Hall of Fame Builder Award, Truro Rotary Club Community Service Award in 2014-15, and University of King’s College Judge Elliott J. Hudson Award and Doctor of Civil Law.

Due to restrictions in place, a celebration of Wilson's life is planned at a later date at Ski Wentworth.