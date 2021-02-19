David Phillips enters race for Conservative nomination in Cumberland-Colchester

A second person has declared their intention to seek the Conservative Party nomination for the riding of Cumberland-Colchester in the next federal election.

David Phillips is currently serving as Business Development Officer for the Truro Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity, which supports local businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs.

The Truro-native, and former Microsoft executive, has more than 30 years experience in business.

He joins current Colchester County councillor Tom Taggart for the race to represent the party in the next election.

Cumberland-Colchester is currently represented by Liberal MP Lenore Zann.