Daytime ER closures for Cumberland County: Jan 5-11

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released this week's schedule of temporary closures for the emergency rooms in Springhill, Parrsboro and Pugwash.

The NSHA says these closures are due to a lack of available physician coverage.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while general heald advice and information can be obtained from experienced registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The schedule of temporary closures is as follows:

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Sunday January 5: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Monday January 6: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Thursday January 7: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Friday January 10: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Monday January 6: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Tuesday January 7: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Wednesday January 8: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Thursday January 9: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (4 Hours Only);

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Tuesday January 7: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

- Wednesday January 8: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (4 Hours Only);

- Thursday January 9: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Saturday January 11: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);