Decals on gunman's car created without business owner's permission: RCMP

Police say the RCMP decals that were on the car used by the gunman in the mass shooting in Nova Scotia last month were created without permission of the business owner.

In an update on the investigation today, dubbed Operation H-Strong, the RCMP say the supplier was identified and both the business owner and individual who made the decals are cooperating with police.

The name of the business has not been released.

Police say the gunman left the Portapique area on April 18th with two semi-automatic handguns and two semi-automatic rifles.

One of the guns has been traced to Canada, while the remaining three guns that were recovered are believed to have been obtained in the United States so police are working with the Canada Border Services Agency on that part of the investigation.

Police say that the calibre of the weapons is not being released, because determining where and how the gunman obtained the firearms is a central part of the investigation and the detailed information is used to verify the credibility of some of the information they receive.

The special tactical operations team has completed its ground searches, and all 17 scenes and search areas have been released.

Police say that investigators have spoken with 500 witnesses to date.

With support from Dalhousie University, forensic identification officers searched the underground of the gunman's property in Portapique using ground penetrating radar to see if anything of interest was buried but nothing was recovered.

The RCMP's Behavioural Analysis Unit is conducting a psychological autopsy of the gunman, which includes an analysis of his personality, past behaviour, and how he related to others.

Police confirmed that the two matters referred to the Serious Incident Response Team are gunfire by RCMP officers at the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade on April 19th and the death of the gunman.

The third matter, which is related to whether Cst. Heidi Stevenson fired her weapon at the gunman, continues to be part of Operation H-Strong.