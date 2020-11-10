Defencemen from Truro and Pictou County in MHL Players of the Week

Truro Bearcats' defenceman Leon Denny and Pictou County Weeks Crushers' defenceman Neil MacLean were included in the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) Players of the Week for Week 2.

Denny played in the Bearcat's 5-3 victory over South Shore Friday, where he netted an assist, and their 2-1 loss to Amherst Saturday, while MacLean took part in both of Pictou County's games.

The MHL Players of the Week includes one player per active team to make up three forwards, two defencemen and a goaltender for each division.

If a team is inactive on a particular week, multiple players from other teams will be selected.