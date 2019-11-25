Delayed dumping day to begin Tuesday morning

The opening of the lobster fishing season in southwestern Nova Scotia has been delayed until tomorrow morning.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans stated Sunday afternoon that dumping day for Lobster Fishing Areas 33 and 34 wouldn't start on Monday.

Forecasted, poor weather conditions were behind the delay.

The last Monday of November is the traditional start of the lobster fishing season in those areas.

Dumping Day is now scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.