Demolition of former Noveltea, King Koin building underway in Truro

The former home to businesses including NovelTea Bookstore Cafe and King Koin Laundry and Tanning in Truro is being torn down nearly three months after being destroyed by fire.

The building at 620 Prince Street was declared dangerous and unsightly by Truro Town Council on Monday.

A second motion was passed by council requiring the building to be demolished, and site cleaned up, by the end of January 2021.

By Tuesday morning, the building was already mostly in rubble.

The Truro Fire Department was called to the corner of Prince and Pleasant streets around 11:20 p.m. on September 13th.

Deputy Fire Chief Geoff Fisher said they arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the building.

The fire was contained to the one building, which also housed T&V Electronics and the Truro Kung Fu Kenpo School.

Fisher said ten to 15 residents from surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precautionary move due to the heavy smoke.

Building Owner Addresses Truro Town Council

Speaking at the council meeting on Monday, SABA Properties Canada Inc. President Saleem Malik asked to have until the end of February to take care of the site.

He stated that he was committed to cleaning up the site in a timely manner, but the COVID-19 pandemic presented a number of complications that is taking time to deal with.

Malik said had just found a contractor to do the work after the insurance company was unable to, but Nova Scotia Power hadn't yet disconnected the building so work could begin.

Truro Building Inspector Pat Boyce told council during the meeting that the structural integrity of the building is compromised and there was a lingering odour in the surrounding area.

He said the reason for recommendation of the end of January was to avoid a delay, so if the project stalled the town wouldn't have to start the process over.

Boyce, Truro mayor Bill Mills, and CAO Mike Dolter all acknowledged that Malik had been very cooperative and working toward a resolution, so the an extension beyond the end of January was possible depending how the process plays out over the next month and a half.