Designated caregiver visits to begin at Glen Haven Manor

Glen Haven Manor says the orientation process for designated caregivers will begin Wednesday September 16.

A release states all designated caregivers have been identified and contacted, and educational tools to help explain the public health measures in place have been created.

These will give caregivers the necessary information regarding established protocols and procedures.

Glen Haven says outdoor curbside visits have been suspended with the onset of cooler weather, with the weekend time slots now transferred to indoor visits.

The release states there will now be approximately 100 visits a week facilitated per week, including regular indoor and designated caregiver visits.

Palliative Care and other needed compassionate visits have also been facilitated throughout the pandemic.

Glen Haven says direct communication and discussions with all families regarding visits and care needs will commence in the coming weeks.

Weekly resident updates provided by nurses to families will continue.