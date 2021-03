Desmond inquiry: doctor says former soldier Lionel Desmond needed psychotherapy

An inquiry heard today that two months before former soldier Lionel Desmond killed three family members and himself, he sought help from a family doctor in eastern Nova Scotia.

Desmond's medical care is at the centre of the provincial inquiry, which is trying to determine why he fatally shot his wife, daughter and mother inside their home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3, 2017.

The inquiry heard today from Dr. Ranjini Mahendrarajah, who met with the Afghanistan war veteran at Guysborough Memorial Hospital on Nov. 2, 2016.

Mahendrarajah says Desmond, then 32 years old, complained he wasn't sleeping properly because of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, which included flashbacks and nightmares.

The doctor says Desmond was pleasant, polite, calm and did not appear to be suffering from acute symptoms, though she says he did complain his medications weren't working.

She says aside from medication, it appeared the former infantryman was not receiving any other treatment, which is why she says she wrote a letter referring him to the psychiatric clinic at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.