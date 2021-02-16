Desmond inquiry: letter from former soldier describes his mental challenges

An inquiry investigating why a former Canadian soldier killed his family and himself in 2017 has heard excerpts from a letter he wrote in 2015 describing in detail his challenges with mental illness.

The letter by Lionel Desmond was read aloud in the hearing room today by his younger sister Cassandra, who helped lead a campaign to establish the provincial inquiry.

At the time the letter was written, the Afghanistan war veteran had just been medically released from the military, having been diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011.

On July 25, 2015, Desmond submitted a handwritten letter seeking disability benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada, saying a rehabilitation program he took part in before leaving the military was of no use.

Desmond describes being confused, angry and stressed about the lack of support, and he complains that the military is "making soldiers worse'' and contributing to higher suicide rates.



As well, Desmond provided accounts of three separate head injuries he suffered while in military training, while serving in Afghanistan in 2007 and after jumping out of a plane in 2008.