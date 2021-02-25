Desmond Inquiry: psychologist describes former soldier's marital difficulties

The inquiry investigating why a former soldier killed his family and himself in 2017 is hearing today from the first psychologist to treat Lionel Desmond after he was medically released from the military in 2015.

Mathieu Murgatroyd, who worked at the Occupational Stress Injury clinic in Fredericton, told the inquiry that he provided mental health treatment to Desmond for 16 months, ending in October 2016.

A Canadian Armed Forces psychiatrist diagnosed Desmond with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011, four years after he served as a rifleman during the war in Afghanistan.

Mental health professionals contracted by the military have told the inquiry that Desmond initially responded well to treatment, but he suffered a relapse in May 2013 when he was subjected to racist comments about his African Nova Scotian heritage.

Murgatroyd testified that Desmond appeared guarded and distant when they first met in June 2015 at the clinic, which receives referrals for assessments and treatment from the Department of National Defence, Veterans Affairs Canada and the RCMP.



As well, the psychologist testified that Desmond said his relationship with his wife, Shanna, was strained, and he confirmed that he had increased his alcohol consumption to deal with stress.