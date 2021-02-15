Desmond Inquiry set to resume Tuesday

A provincial inquiry investigating why a former soldier killed his family and himself in 2017 is set to resume tomorrow in Nova Scotia.

The fatality inquiry has been on an 11-month hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

The inquiry has heard that former infantryman Lionel Desmond was suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder when he was released from the military in 2015.

Veterans Affairs Canada was responsible for his ongoing care, but something went wrong after he was discharged from a treatment facility in Montreal in August 2016.

On January 3rd, 2017, Desmond used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah in the family's home in Big Tracadie.

During 17 days of hearings that wrapped up in March, the inquiry learned Desmond received no therapeutic treatment in the four months before the triple murder-suicide.

The inquiry is expected to hear testimony this week from Desmond's sister Cassandra and other members of the Desmond family.