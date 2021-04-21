Desmond inquiry: social worker reveals details about final call with former soldier

A Nova Scotia inquiry investigating why a former soldier killed his family and himself in 2017 heard today from a social worker hired by Veterans Affairs to act as Lionel Desmond's clinical care manager.

Helen Luedee testified she was hired in August 2016, but says it was three months before arrangements could be made to meet with her new client for the first time.

Luedee, whose role was co-ordinating Desmond's care, says there were delays in arranging the training she needed to use the department's online record-keeping.

The inquiry has heard Desmond receive no actual therapeutic services in the four months before the killings.



Desmond served as a combat soldier in 2007, was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011 and received more than four years of treatment before he left the military in June 2015.

Luedee says she met Desmond only twice, on Nov. 30, 2016 and Dec. 9, 2016, and concluded the former infantryman required extensive, long-term support to deal with PTSD and challenges he faced re-integrating with his family and civilian life.