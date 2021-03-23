Desmond inquiry: soldier's application for firearms licence didn't mention his PTSD

A former firearms official told an inquiry Tuesday that Lionel Desmond was not fully truthful when he applied to have his firearms licence renewed in 2014, two years before the former soldier fatally shot three family members and himself.

Joe Roper, a former area firearms officer with New Brunswick's Public Safety Department, told the Nova Scotia inquiry he was asked to review Desmond's application after one of his references indicated Desmond had post-traumatic stress disorder, a fact he did not disclose on his application.



Roper testified that the renewal application included a question asking if the firearms owner had been diagnosed or treated for depression, alcohol, drug or substance abuse, behavioural or emotional problems.



The former officer said when he contacted Desmond to talk about the omission, Desmond said he didn't check that box on the form because PTSD was not among the conditions listed, an explanation Roper accepted.



Roper said that during his investigation, he sent a medical assessment form to a psychiatrist who had been treating Desmond, then an infantryman based at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in central New Brunswick.



The inquiry was presented with a form filled out by Dr. Vinod Joshi, who checked a box indicating he had no concerns that Desmond might pose a threat to himself or others.