Details around N.S. shooting rampage inquiry in final stages:minister

Nova Scotia's justice minister says work on the details of a joint federal-provincial inquiry or review into the mass killing that claimed 22 lives in April, plus the life of an unborn child, is in its final stages.

Mark Furey told reporters Thursday that some ``fine details'' still need to be completed but that work leading to a ``forthcoming announcement'' is underway.

Furey says he will be in further discussions with federal counterpart Bill Blair later this week.

The minister has said the probe must have certain features, including judicial leadership, the power to compel witnesses to testify and the ability to make binding recommendations.

Since the April 18-19 shooting rampage, both Ottawa and the province have faced increasing pressure to call an inquiry into one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

Those calling for an inquiry include opposition politicians and more than 30 Dalhousie University law professors.

