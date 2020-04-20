Details of N.S. shooting victims begin to emerge on Monday

Details are emerging of the victims of this weekend's shooting rampage across northern Nova Scotia that left eighteen people dead, as well as the shooter.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) President Paul Wozney says in a Facebook post, "The NSTU is mourning the loss of one of our own, Lisa McCully, who was a victim of the senseless violence that began in Portapique."

He described McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary School, not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in the lives of her family and friends.

"We know that there are many others who died last night whose families are struggling to process what has happened," says Wozney. "Their lives are no less precious."

He says the NSTU also honours RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, an exemplary 23 year RCMP veteran who laid down her life responding to the call.

Wozney says she's the wife of Dean Stevenson, who teaches at Cole Harbour District High School.

VON Canada has confirmed that two employees, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were also killed.

In a statement, President and CEO Jo-Anne Poirier says they've been in touch with their families and are offering their sincere condolences and support during this difficult time.

O'Brien, a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), wife, mother and grandmother, was a VON nurse for nearly 17 years.

Beaton, a Continuing Care Assistant, and a young wife, and mother, had been with VON for nearly six years.

Both are described by VON as caring and compassionate.

Judy MacBurnie, the aunt of a Portapique couple gunned down in the community, tells The Canadian Press that Greg and Jamie Blair were among those killed.

MacBurnie said they had two small children who are being cared for by grandparents, and Greg Blair also has two older sons from an earlier relationship.

Taylor McLeod confirmed that her father Sean McLeod and his wife Alanna Jenkins, of Wentworth were among those who died.

The couple worked as correctional officers.

The RCMP is scheduled to provide an update on their investigation at 2 p.m. in Dartmouth.