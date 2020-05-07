Dexter Nova Alliance awarded Highway 104 Twinning Project contract

Dexter Nova Alliance, led by local contractors Dexter Construction and Nova Construction, has been awarded the $717.9 million Highway 104 Twinning Project.

Government says the Dexter Nova Alliance outbid two other companies who had been shortlisted.

The contract is to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the 38 kilometre twinned section of Highway 104 between Sutherland's River and Antigonish.

The project includes 28 kilometres of new two-lane twinned highway and 10 kilometres of new four-lane twinned highway, including two new interchanges and about 24 new bridges.

The province says Dexter Nova Alliance will also upgrade the existing section of highway, including repaving the entire section of old road and replacing seven existing bridges.

Construction will start in June and government says it will be completed no later than the end of 2023.

The project cost consists of $364.3 million for construction and $196.4 million for ongoing operations and maintenance as well as a major upgrade of the existing stretch of highway during the 20-year operating period.

Insurance, professional fees, and financing and other costs make up the remainder of the total.