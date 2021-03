The price of gas is unchanged this week, but diesel has taken a big drop.

Diesel sits at $1.132 per litre in the Truro area, down seven cents from last week.

Regular self-serve gas remains at $1.241 per litre.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause last week to drop gas prices by 8.1 cents per litre, but diesel was unaffected at that time.