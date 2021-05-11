Digby County man facing impaired driving charges in Yarmouth

Yarmouth Rural RCMP has charged a Digby County man after getting multiple reports of a transport truck driving erratically on Highway 103 on Thursday.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. after learning the truck had been entering oncoming traffic, and when they conducted a traffic stop, the 50-year old driver showed signs of impairment.

Police say he was arrested and taken to detachment where his breath samples registered at more than twice the legal limit.

RCMP say the driver was released and will appear in court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.