Disturbance call leads Truro Police to ticket two women for violating Health Protection Act

The Truro Police Service says two women have been fined after a disturbance call at a local hotel.

Officers responded to the hotel last night and determined that those involved in this incident were in violation of current Public Health orders.

The women, including one from the Halifax Regional Municipality area, was charged under the Health Protection Act.

They were each issued a Summary Offence ticket for $2,422.

Truro Police are reminding people to follow the provincial health guidelines as directed or they can expect to face substantial fines.