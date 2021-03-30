Dogs allowed on restaurant patios, sidewalk cafes

Pet dogs are now allowed on restaurant, bar and café patios in Nova Scotia.

A release states the change, effective March 30th, is part of the province's promise to remove unnecessary barriers for restaurants to meet customer needs, and is another way to support the food service industry.

Individual businesses can decide whether to allow or limit the number of dogs and can ask a customer to remove the animal if it is misbehaving.

Pet dogs will not be allowed inside and cannot eat while at the restaurant, and owners must keep them on the ground, away from aisles, and must clean up any waste immediately.