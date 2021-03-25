Donald Sobey, son of grocery store founder, remembered for leadership, philanthropy

Donald Sobey, former president and chairman of Empire Company Ltd. and the son of the Sobey's grocery store founder has died.

He was 86 years old.

Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., says the companies are indebted to him for his leadership, business acumen and passion.

Medline says Sobey was a great businessperson as well as a visionary philanthropist who believed in nurturing Canadian artists and supporting the next generation of leaders.

Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada, says Sobey deeply believed in artists and championing their work.

Sobey is survived by his wife, Beth, his three children, and five grandchildren.