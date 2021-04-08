Doors, windows, other building materials stolen from Timberlea home

Halifax District RCMP say windows and doors have been stolen from a home under construction in Timberlea.

Police say the theft occurred between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Monday on Marketway Lane.

Three exterior doors, seven black-framed windows of various sizes, window screens, and other building material were taken.

All of the stolen doors and windows were inside the home, but had not yet been installed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.