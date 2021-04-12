Downtown New Glasgow fire damages business/apartment complex

New Glasgow Regional Police say that fire has extensively damaged a downtown building that contained businesses and two apartments.

Police, firefighters, and EHS responded to the scene at the corner of MacLean Street and Provost Street around 7 a.m. yesterday, leading to the closure of several streets.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say only one of the apartments, on the bottom floor, was occupied at the time of the fire and a woman was safely evacuated.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a portion of MacLean Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians.