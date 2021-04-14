Downtown New Glasgow fire deemed arson

A fire in downtown New Glasgow on Sunday has been deemed as arson.

New Glasgow Regional Police say fire extensively damaged a building that contained businesses and two apartments at the corner of MacLean Street and Provost Street.

Police, firefighters, and EHS responded to the scene around 7 a.m. Sunday, leading to the closure of several streets.

New Glasgow Regional Police, New Glasgow Fire Department, and the Nova Scotia Provincial Fire Marshalls office determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police are asking the public to check camera footage, dash cams, and other video devices that may assist investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.