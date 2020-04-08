Dozens charged for violating N.S. COVID-19 orders and restrictions over past several days

The number of people violating new regulations imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic is adding up in Nova Scotia.

RCMP say since April 3rd they've charged 38 people with offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.

To date, the force has charged a total of 54 people with offences related to the state of emergency in Nova Scotia.

Police are asking people to protect their communities by adhering to the directives aimed at reducing the spread of virus.