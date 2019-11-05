Driver arrested following fatal weekend crash

The RCMP have arrested a 24-year-old Lunenburg County woman following last weekend's fatal collision in Aldersville, N.S.

The head-on crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, when the driver of a Chrysler sedan was trying to pass other vehicles and struck an oncoming Volkswagen.

The passenger in the Volkswagen, a 71-year-old Kentville woman, died at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accused was arrested the following day on charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The woman, who was not named in the RCMP release, has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on December 18.