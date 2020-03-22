Driver charged for doing 77km/h over limit in Lower Sackville

Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was clocked driving 177 km/h on Highway 102 Saturday afternoon.

A release says a member of the RCMP's Southeast Traffic Services in Halifax was monitoring traffic on the highway shortly before 2:00 p.m. on March 21, when they observed a white sedan traveling at a high rate of speed near Exit 4B.

RCMP says the officer activated RADAR and the vehicle's speed was measured at 77 km/h over the posted 100 km/h speed limit.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The driver was fined $2,422.50, the fine for stunting in Nova Scotia, and the vehicle was seized.

The RCMP say the driver was also charged for having a suspended licence.