Driver charged for going 85km/h over limit on Highway 125

Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with stunting after being clocked driving 85 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 125 in Point Edward.

A release says an officer observed a grey Honda Civic traveling eastbound between Exits 4 and 5 at a high rate of speed shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP say the officer used RADAR to check the speed and confirmed the driver was traveling at 185 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police say the driver has been charged with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50