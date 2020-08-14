Driver charged with stunting in New Germany Thursday

Police say an Annapolis County woman has been charged with stunting after she was clocked driving 61 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 10 in New Germany.

A release states an officer spotted the car traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The officer activated RADAR and measured the speed at 141km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

RCMP say the car was stopped and the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Annapolis County, was charged with Stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.