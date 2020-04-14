Driver, two passengers leave scene of fatal crash in Colchester County

A 30-year-old woman from Westville has died in a single-vehicle crash south of Tatamagouche.

RCMP, EHS and Tatamagouche Fire Department responded to the scene late Sunday night near the 2300 block of Highway 246 in Oliver.

Police say a GMC Sierra veered off the road in a sharp turn, went over an embankment, and overturned onto its side.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and had left the scene.

Police say all occupants were later located and the investigation is ongoing.