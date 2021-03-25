Driving complaint leads to charges and recovery of stolen vehicle in Digby

Police say a driving complaint lead to the arrest of three people and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Digby on Saturday.

Officers responded shortly before 9:20 p.m. to a complaint of a vehicle driving aggressively, located it parked behind a restaurant and arrested the three occupants.

Investigators determined the vehicle was stolen earlier from a business in Lockhartville and was related to a theft at a New Minas business.

RCMP say the driver, 49-year old Anthony Scott Haynes of Deep Brook is facing 11 charges, including two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and was remanded into custody pending a court appearance next week.

Police say a 38-year old female passenger from Kentville is facing one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and a 41-year old female passenger from Centreville is facing one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

Both passengers are due to appear in court in May.