Drop-in COVID-19 testing continues in Truro

Drop-in COVID-19 testing continues through Tuesday in Truro.

Public Health's Mobile Health Units will be at the Best Western Glengarry on Willow Street from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Clinics were also held over the weekend in response to the high number of people seeking COVID-19 testing in the Truro area last week.

Anyone who visited a potential exposure site in recent days is encouraged to attend a clinic.

Testing is open to everyone who is symptom free, not a close contact of someone with COVID-19, and who is not isolating due to travel outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., or Newfoundland and Labrador.