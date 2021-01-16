Drop-in COVID-19 testing continues in Truro until Tuesday

Public Health says there will be four more days of drop-in COVID-19 testing in Truro.

Saturday's clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) on Arthur Street, while the Convention Centre at the Best Western Glengary on Willow Street will host clinics between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Anyone who visited a potential exposure site in recent days is encouraged to attend a clinic, but testing is open to everyone who is symptom free, is not a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and is not isolating due to travel outside the province, P.E.I. or Newfoundland

Those looking to be tested are asked to look for the signs and register at the Mobile Health Unit vans.