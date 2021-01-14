Drop-in COVID-19 testing continuing in Truro Friday

Drop-in testing for COVID-19 will continue at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) on Arthur Street in Truro Friday.

Public Health says the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and people looking to be tested are asked to register at the Mobile Health Unit vans in the parking lot.

Officials are encouraging people who visited any of the potential exposure sites listed recently to get tested, but the clinic is open to anyone who is symptom free, is not a close contact of someone with COVID-19, and is not isolating because of travel outside the province, P.E.I, or Newfoundland.

The testing is in response to the recent increase in potential COVID-19 exposures in the Truro area.