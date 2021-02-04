Drop-in COVID-19 testing in Amherst Friday and Saturday

Drop-in COVID-19 testing will be offered at Amherst Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the clinics will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on February 5th and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 6th.

Testing is available to anyone who is symptom free, is not a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and who is not self-isolating due to travel outside of the province, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Public Health says the clinics are part of the proactive testing strategy, which aims to detect new cases in communities with no active cases or potential exposures before the virus moves into them.

Anyone tested at the clinic does not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.