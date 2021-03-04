Drop in COVID-19 testing in Hants Kings County this week

Public Health's mobile units will be offering drop-in and pre-booked COVId-19 testing in Hants and Kings Counties this week.

Testing is available at the Brooklyn Civic Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A clinic will also run at the New Minas Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say drop-in testing is offered for anyone who is asymptomatic; while anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms can be tested at the mobile units but must pre-book their appointment.

Drop-in testing is based on capacity and asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while waiting for test results.